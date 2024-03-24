Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 397 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $145.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average of $119.20. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $146.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

