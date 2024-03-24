Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $172,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VALE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Vale Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

