Brookstone Capital Management Sells 24,929 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,929 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.