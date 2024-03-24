Brookstone Capital Management Sells 24,929 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,929 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

