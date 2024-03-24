Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,812,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IFRA stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.