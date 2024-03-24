Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,812,000. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 707,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 646,015 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,350,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 365.5% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 388,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 304,873 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

