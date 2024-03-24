Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$375.00 at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$380.00 to C$375.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$319.85.

Shares of BYD opened at C$287.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$206.30 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$302.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$270.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

