BMO Capital Markets Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$13.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.71.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$10.59 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.16 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.88. The company has a market cap of C$6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2206897 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Articles

