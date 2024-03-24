BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $770.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $722.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $323.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

