B. Riley Weighs in on Vaxart, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Vaxart Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxart

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 1,117.56% and a negative return on equity of 108.45%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,070,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,257 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth $5,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,044,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 88,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,634,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

