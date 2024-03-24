Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$5.75

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.67.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.26.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4798903 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.