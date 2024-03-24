Annie Laurenson Sells 5,200 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

LUN stock opened at C$13.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$7.63 and a 1-year high of C$13.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.30.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8100183 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

LUN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.