Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 4.7%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.64. 312,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 738,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANGI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

