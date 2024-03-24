Andrew R. Hockey Sells 224,227 Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 224,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £20,180.43 ($25,691.19).

CHAR stock opened at GBX 8.99 ($0.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.19 million, a PE ratio of -449.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.58. Chariot Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.90 ($0.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

