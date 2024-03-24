Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lifeway Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lifeway Foods in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lifeway Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Lifeway Foods’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $16.49 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $242.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,271,642 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,868.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,868.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $264,092.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,364,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,845,177.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,068 shares of company stock worth $1,046,737. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.