Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CEO Sells $54,258.90 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG opened at $5.35 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Airgain by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2,350.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

