Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 257,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,942,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $179.65 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.44 billion, a PE ratio of 345.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

