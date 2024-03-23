Whittier Trust Co. Sells 10,160 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.05.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

