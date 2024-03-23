Westlake Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,780 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,510% compared to the average daily volume of 77 put options.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.22.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Westlake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Westlake by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

