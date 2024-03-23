Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOR. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 621.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,780 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
