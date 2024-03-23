Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vistra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Vistra

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.