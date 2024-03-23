Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Sets New 12-Month High at $226.84

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $226.84 and last traded at $226.69, with a volume of 73473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.98 and its 200 day moving average is $201.73.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

