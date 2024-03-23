Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $234.89

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $234.89 and last traded at $234.64, with a volume of 16861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,305,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

