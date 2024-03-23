Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUG opened at $346.28 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.32 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.39. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.