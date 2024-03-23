The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Reduced by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $161.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.94. The firm has a market cap of $380.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $162.73.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
