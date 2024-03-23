Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 8,112 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 141% compared to the average volume of 3,365 call options.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

CRON opened at $2.61 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $995.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,611,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 389,610 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 353,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 318,019 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

