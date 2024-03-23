Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Novo Nordisk A/S Call Options (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 48,896 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,714 call options.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

