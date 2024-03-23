S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 49.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $30.78 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $103.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. Analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.