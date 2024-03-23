SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.57

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 197328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,525.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 105,561 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,126,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 159,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 61,935 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

