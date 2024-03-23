Royal Bank of Canada Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $381.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $374.00 to $381.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.77.

Accenture Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $337.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.57 and a 200 day moving average of $339.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a 12-month low of $259.30 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

