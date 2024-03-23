Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $74.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

