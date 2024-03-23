Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

