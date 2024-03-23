ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:SVXY)

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical volume of 6,110 put options.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

BATS SVXY opened at $112.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF’s stock is going to split on Thursday, April 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,822,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,781.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,842,000 after acquiring an additional 497,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6,368.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 171,108 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,304 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,575,000.

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

