ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:SVXY)

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical volume of 6,110 put options.
BATS SVXY opened at $112.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74.
ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF’s stock is going to split on Thursday, April 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.
The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.
