Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,878 shares of company stock worth $244,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Phreesia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

