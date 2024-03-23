ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $15.16. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 37,516 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 241,860 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,732,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The company has a market cap of $937.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.04.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

