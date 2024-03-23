OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $302,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.98.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

