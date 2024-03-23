OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $250,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $643.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.52.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

