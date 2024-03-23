NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $125.00 at UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.29.

NYSE:NKE opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

