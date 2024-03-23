NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Get NIKE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.