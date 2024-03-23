NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $127.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.29.

NYSE:NKE opened at $93.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 883.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 31.9% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

