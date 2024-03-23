NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.29.

NYSE:NKE opened at $93.76 on Friday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,543,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,893,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

