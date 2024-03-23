NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Director Purchases $214,000.00 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,015,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,111.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NextNav Stock Performance

Shares of NN opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. NextNav Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $6.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextNav by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 704,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextNav by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in NextNav by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 415,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NextNav by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextNav by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 86,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

