Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $580.00 to $705.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $634.36 and last traded at $630.00, with a volume of 237907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $627.69.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.67.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.