Nano-X Imaging Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 9,018 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 4,998 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NNOX

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Shares of NNOX opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,975,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.