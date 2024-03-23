Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 23 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $942.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.50 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $735.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.