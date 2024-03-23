Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $113.50 and last traded at $109.93, with a volume of 21983033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.25.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.69.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

