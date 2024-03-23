LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $23.24 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average of $156.83. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.