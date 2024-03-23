KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $71.38, with a volume of 335298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.89.

The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 in the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

