K Christopher Farkas Sells 925 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76.

On Thursday, January 4th, K Christopher Farkas purchased 51 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $189.32 per share, with a total value of $9,655.32.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $250.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $250.13.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CW

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.