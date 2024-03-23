Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Sells $216,324.06 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 302.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 16,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,907,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 1,895,800 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CXM

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.