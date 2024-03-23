Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Sells $216,324.06 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sprinklr Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $17.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 302.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 16,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,907,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 1,895,800 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
